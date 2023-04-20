US tech giant Apple on Thursday opened its second official retail store in India. The new store named ‘Apple Saket’, located in the national capital was unveiled by the company’s chief executing officer Tim Cook.

“What an incredible reception, Delhi, thank you! We’re delighted to welcome our customers to our newest store—Apple Saket!, Cook tweeted after opening of the new store.

The store will showcase all Apple products available in India. It has dedicated sections for iPhones, MacBook, Apple accessories, Apple Music, Apple Arcade and Apple TV.

There is also a section called Genius Bar where the store staff provides advice and assistance to customers.

In addition to this, the store has a pickup zone. Customers can order the product online and pick them from the store at the ‘pickup zone’.

Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president, retail, said “We are thrilled to bring the best of Apple to our customers in Delhi with the opening of our second store in India.”

Apple’s first store in India was opened on April 18 in Mumbai.

After meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, Cook said, “we’re committed to growing and investing across the country.”

Cook also met IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and minister of state for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar in the national capital.

According to Chandrasekhar, Apple is likely to triple its investments in India in the next few years.

“I am very confident that this Apple-India partnership has a lot of headroom for investments, growth, exports and jobs - doubling and tripling over coming years," Chandrasekhar told Reuters.

Apple mainly assembles iPhones in India through contract manufacturers - Foxconn, Pegatron, and Wistron.Apple opens store in Delhi, to boost investments in India