<p>Guwahati: In what Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said would hasten the process to solve the state's long-standing foreigner problem, the state Cabinet on Tuesday approved a Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) to apply The Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act 1950 to "swiftly evacuate" the post-1971 migrants from neighbouring Bangladesh and Pakistan. </p><p>Under the Act, the Deputy Commissioners or Additional Deputy Commissioners would be empowered to decide a case of "illegal migration" within 10 days and the person facing the charge of being illegal migrant would be "evacuated" to a "holding centre" for pushback by the BSF. </p><p>"At present, we have over 82,000 pending cases of illegal migrants in our Foreigners Tribunals. We cannot do anything with those cases but we will not register any fresh case in the tribunals . In fact, we will bypass the present tribunal system and the SoP now empowers the DCs and the ADCs to decide the citizenship within 10 days," Sarma told reporters in Guwahati after the Cabinet meeting. </p><p>"If the DC receives such information from the border police or any other source that a person is suspected to be an illegal immigrant, he will direct the person to produce evidence of his citizenship within 10 days. If the DC finds that the evidence submitted by the suspected illegal immigrant is not sufficient/satisfactory to prove his citizenship of India, he will record his opinion in writing identifying the person to be an illegal immigrant, which shall consist of a concise statement of facts and the findings thereof with reasons," Sarma said.</p>