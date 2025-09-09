Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

Assam to go back to 1950 Act to 'swiftly evacuate' post-1971 migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan

Under the Act, the Deputy Commissioners or Additional Deputy Commissioners would be empowered to decide a case of 'illegal migration' within 10 days.
Last Updated : 09 September 2025, 16:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 September 2025, 16:38 IST
India NewsAssamillegal migrants

Follow us on :

Follow Us