Apple supplier LG Display posts wider Q1 operating loss

South Korea's LG Display Co Ltd reported its fifth straight quarter of operating losses on Thursday, hit hard as demand for smartphones and televisions slumped due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The operating loss for the first quarter ended March widened to 362 billion won ($294.70 million), from a loss of 132 billion won a year earlier, and compares with a Refinitiv SmartEstimate drawn from 19 analysts for a 390 billion won loss.

The Apple Inc supplier said revenue fell 20% to 4.7 trillion won. ($1 = 1,228.3600 won)