Apple supplier LG Display posts wider Q1 operating loss

Apple supplier LG Display posts wider Q1 operating loss

Reuters
Reuters, Seoul,
  • Apr 23 2020, 12:42 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2020, 12:45 ist
Reuters/File/Illustration

South Korea's LG Display Co Ltd reported its fifth straight quarter of operating losses on Thursday, hit hard as demand for smartphones and televisions slumped due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The operating loss for the first quarter ended March widened to 362 billion won ($294.70 million), from a loss of 132 billion won a year earlier, and compares with a Refinitiv SmartEstimate drawn from 19 analysts for a 390 billion won loss.

The Apple Inc supplier said revenue fell 20% to 4.7 trillion won. ($1 = 1,228.3600 won)

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Apple Inc
LG
quarterly earnings
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

I do feel afraid: Workers disinfect COVID-19 hotspots

I do feel afraid: Workers disinfect COVID-19 hotspots

Smog back in China after air improved due to lockdowns

Smog back in China after air improved due to lockdowns

As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner

As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner

Here's why these two AP districts are COVID-19 free

Here's why these two AP districts are COVID-19 free

'Migrant worker remittances to fall 20% amid COVID-19'

'Migrant worker remittances to fall 20% amid COVID-19'

2019 was Europe's hottest year ever: EU

2019 was Europe's hottest year ever: EU

Humans to blame for COVID-19 and other 'zoonoses'

Humans to blame for COVID-19 and other 'zoonoses'

Bengaluru may see second coronavirus wave: Study

Bengaluru may see second coronavirus wave: Study

Karnataka to partially relax lockdown from April 23

Karnataka to partially relax lockdown from April 23

India running out of oil storage space as demand falls

India running out of oil storage space as demand falls

 