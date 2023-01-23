Apple targeting to raise India production share to 25%: Piyush Goyal

Apple Inc wants India to account for up to 25 per cent of its production from about 5 per cent-7 per cent now, the trade minister told a conference on Monday.
"Apple, another success story," Piyush Goyal said. "They are already at about 5-7 per cent of their manufacturing in India. If I am not mistaken, they are targeting to go up to 25 per cent of their manufacturing. They launched the most recent models from India, manufactured in India."
