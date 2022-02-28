Arbutus files patent infringement lawsuit against Moderna

Arbutus Biopharma Corp said on Monday it had filed a lawsuit against Moderna Inc seeking damages for infringement of patents related to its Covid-19 vaccine.
The lawsuit comes after a federal court rejected Moderna's challenge to patents belonging to Arbutus Biopharma that were licensed to Genevant Sciences Inc.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Australia under fire for shipping plastic trash as fuel
Europe welcomes Ukraine refugees -- others, not so much
Desperate Afghans sell their kidneys to feed families
Why Anonymous group is censoring Russian state media
In Pics | Ukraine fights back against Russian assault
DH Radio | Poll Whistle: Dynamics of Manipur elections
Sonic's breakout leaves Sega hoping for more