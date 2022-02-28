Arbutus files lawsuit against Moderna

Arbutus files patent infringement lawsuit against Moderna

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Feb 28 2022, 18:17 ist
  • updated: Feb 28 2022, 18:17 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Arbutus Biopharma Corp said on Monday it had filed a lawsuit against Moderna Inc seeking damages for infringement of patents related to its Covid-19 vaccine.

The lawsuit comes after a federal court rejected Moderna's challenge to patents belonging to Arbutus Biopharma that were licensed to Genevant Sciences Inc.

Moderna
Business News

