Ashneer Grover, wife Madhuri set up new startup Third Unicorn after BharatPe exit

Former BharatPe MD and co-founder Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain Grover have set up a new startup called Third Unicorn.

Grover had on June 14 indicated he would be coming up with a new company with a message on Twitter saying "Today I turn 40. Some will say I’ve lived a full life and experienced more things than most. Created value for generations. For me it’s still unfinished business. Time to disrupt another sector. It’s time for the Third Unicorn."

Today I turn 40. Some will say I’ve lived a full life and experienced more things than most. Created value for generations. For me it’s still unfinished business. Time to disrupt another sector. It’s time for the Third Unicorn !! pic.twitter.com/wb7ZQe41FY — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) June 14, 2022

According to Tofler, a business information and analysis platform, Third Unicorn was incorporated on July 6 with authorised capital of Rs 20 lakh and paid-up capital of Rs 10 lakh. The company has no other directors apart from Ashneer and Madhuri, and operates in the computer-related services industry.

The Grover couple has repeatedly maintained that their ouster from BharatPe in March was unfair, and Ashneer had threatened legal action against CEO Suhail Sameer and the board for his comments on professional networking platform LinkedIn against his sister Ashima Grover.

Sameer later said he did what was right for the company and investors, and to protect his reputation.