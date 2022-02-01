Ashok Leyland CEO feels Budget 2022 is 'growth-oriented'

By Dheeraj Hinduja, Executive Chairman, Ashok Leyland Limited

“The Finance Minister has presented a growth-oriented and pro-development Budget for 2022-23 by focusing on sustainable planning & development, energy transition for a cleaner tomorrow and inclusive growth through a tech-enabled economy.

Also, investment led growth strategy and the sizeable capital investment for sustained and speedy economic revival are reflected in the sharp increase in capital expenditure for FY23.

The special focus on education, digital and clean mobility is laudable.



The Battery Swapping policy and special EV mobility zones will help in the smooth transition to electric vehicles. The budget has laid the roadmap for long-term development over the next 25 years and areas like artificial intelligence, drones, semiconductors, space economy, genomics, green energy, and clean mobility systems will collectively lead the future growth of the economy. This budget echoes our sentiment and commitment to indigenous mobility solutions for a cleaner tomorrow.”

