<p>Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the Rashtriya Prerna Sthal, a landmark national memorial and complex dedicated to celebrating the life and ideals of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee.</p>.<p>The inauguration coincides with the 101st birth anniversary of the former prime minister.</p>.<p>Modi was accompanied by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and other senior leaders.</p>.<p>He was warmly welcomed by people who waved the tricolour and raised slogans in his honour.</p>.<p>The sprawling complex also features 65-foot-high bronze statues of BJP ideologues Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, alongside Vajpayee. A state-of-the-art museum, designed in a lotus-shaped structure and spread over 98,000 square feet, allows visitors to explore the contributions of these leaders to nation-building.</p>.<p>According to an official statement, the Rashtriya Prerna Sthal, developed at an estimated cost of Rs 230 crore over 65 acres, is envisaged as a permanent national asset promoting leadership values, national service, cultural consciousness, and public inspiration.</p>.<p>The memorial, described as an "inspirational complex of enduring national significance", is expected to serve as a source of motivation for present and future generations, reflecting the pivotal role of Vajpayee, Mookerjee, and Upadhyaya in shaping India's political thought and public life.</p>