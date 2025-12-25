Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi court discharges two accused in SIMI-IM conspiracy case

Noting that there was no sufficient material on record to frame the charge against the accused persons, the court discharged them.
Last Updated : 25 December 2025, 10:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 December 2025, 10:20 IST
India NewsDelhiDelhi courtconspiracy

Follow us on :

Follow Us