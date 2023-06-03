Ashwani Kumar new MD, CEO of UCO Bank

Ashwani Kumar new MD, CEO of UCO Bank

Kumar, an experienced banker, succeeds S S Prasad as the MD and CEO of UCO Bank

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jun 03 2023, 14:54 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2023, 14:54 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Ashwani Kumar has been appointed as the new MD and CEO of the city-based public sector UCO Bank with effect from June 1.

Prior to this, he was the executive director of the state-owned Indian Bank and is a qualified chartered accountant, a statement by the bank said on Saturday.

Kumar, an experienced banker, succeeds S S Prasad as the MD and CEO of UCO Bank.

He had earlier worked in the Bank of Baroda, Corporation Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Punjab National Bank and Indian Bank.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
UCO Bank

Related videos

What's Brewing

Odisha accident one of deadliest in Railways' history

Odisha accident one of deadliest in Railways' history

Autos are a window to urban disorder

Autos are a window to urban disorder

‘Mongolian Rhapsody’ surfaces a good 48 years on

‘Mongolian Rhapsody’ surfaces a good 48 years on

NCERT textbook revisions and controversies under BJP

NCERT textbook revisions and controversies under BJP

Navalny taunts Russian prison with bizarre requests

Navalny taunts Russian prison with bizarre requests

Duo sells Rs 20 tea from Rs 70 lakh Audi in Mumbai

Duo sells Rs 20 tea from Rs 70 lakh Audi in Mumbai

Tongue's family friend wins 14-yr-old bet on cricketer

Tongue's family friend wins 14-yr-old bet on cricketer

 