Ashwani Kumar new MD, CEO of UCO Bank

Ashwani Kumar has been appointed as the new MD and CEO of the city-based public sector UCO Bank with effect from June 1.
Prior to this, he was the executive director of the state-owned Indian Bank and is a qualified chartered accountant, a statement by the bank said on Saturday.
Kumar, an experienced banker, succeeds S S Prasad as the MD and CEO of UCO Bank.
He had earlier worked in the Bank of Baroda, Corporation Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Punjab National Bank and Indian Bank.
