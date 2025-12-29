<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has directed the Principal Secretary, Ecology Forests to consider whether institutions like the Sri Krishna Math, Udupi, could grow their own sandalwood trees for the express purpose of usage in religious practices of a temple. </p><p>If so, formulating the necessary policy in that regard, Justice Suraj Govindaraj directed the Principal Secretary, while partly allowing the petition filed by Sri Krishna Math.</p><p>The Krishna Math approached the court aggrieved by non-release of sandalwood since 2007. </p><p>According to the petitioner, 1087 kgs of sandalwood was agreed to be made available to the Math way back in the year 1921, and that until 1976 sandalwood had been granted and made available. </p>.Karnataka High Court refuses to quash bribery case against assistant public prosecutor.<p>The Math submitted that the practice of providing sandalwood billets free of cost to the religious institution was commenced by Hyder Ali's administration. It was further submitted that though the authorities claim non availability of sandalwood, it is used for the cremation of two VVIPs. Instead of using it for cremation, the sandalwood could be provided to the temple, it is submitted.</p><p>On the other hand, the government submitted that of the total stock of sandalwood, as on October 31, 2019, the net quantity after deducting white chips is very little and an adequate number of billets is not available for supply to the Krishna Math. </p><p>In terms of the December 4, 2017, notification, religious institutions coming under Class A would be entitled to 20 kgs in a financial year, while those coming under Class B would be entitled to 10 kgs. It was also submitted that the Deputy Commissioner, Udupi can grant only 10 kgs to the petitioner Math, subject to availability, in terms of the prevailing policy.</p>.Karnataka High Court grants BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj interim anticipatory bail in Bikla Shivu murder case.<p>The court noted that the changed circumstances, since the promulgation of the Karnataka Forest Act, 1963, will have to be considered and the sandalwood trees are required to be conserved. The court said that the entitlement fixed as per the classification of the institutions is done with alacrity and without discrimination.</p><p>“In that view of the matter, I am of the considered opinion that the stand taken by the State that if an application is made by the Petitioner for allotment of 10 kgs of sandalwood to the Deputy Commissioner, Udupi, the same would be considered and favourable orders passed every financial year, subject to availability of sandalwood, is the only remedy that the Petitioner would be entitled for,” Justice Suraj Govindaraj said.</p>