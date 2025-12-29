Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Consider policy allowing temples to grow sandalwood for religious use, Karnataka High Court tells state

According to the petitioner, 1087 kgs of sandalwood was agreed to be made available to the Math way back in the year 1921, and that until 1976 sandalwood had been granted and made available.
Last Updated : 29 December 2025, 17:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 December 2025, 17:03 IST
Karnataka NewsSandalwoodKarnataka High Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us