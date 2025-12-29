<p>Bengaluru: A 26-year-old Kannada and Tamil television actress, Nandini, allegedly died by suicide at a private paying guest (PG) accommodation in Mylasandra, under the jurisdiction of Kengeri police, late on Sunday night.</p><p>According to the police, Nandini was found hanging in her PG room around midnight. CCTV footage from the premises showed that she had locked herself inside the room before the incident.</p><p>Police said she had gone out with a friend on Sunday and returned to the PG at around 11.15 pm. She then went into her room and did not come out. The incident came to light when her friend repeatedly tried to contact her over phone calls but received no response. Around 12.30 am he alerted the PG owner, following which they knocked on the door. When there was no reply, the door was broken open and Nandini was found hanging. Kengeri police were immediately informed. No suicide note was found at the spot.</p>.Day after wife's suicide in Bengaluru, man kills himself in Nagpur.<p>Preliminary inquiries revealed that Nandini was under stress as her family was reportedly unhappy with her decision to pursue a career in acting and had been urging her to take up a teaching job after her father's death in 2021 on compassionate grounds.</p><p>The body was shifted to RR Medical College Hospital in the early hours of Monday, where a post-mortem examination was conducted. Later, the body was handed over to her family. Nandini, a native of Kotturu in Vijayanagar district, had been living in the PG for the past four-and-a-half years. Her father S Mahabaleshwar, a government school teacher, had passed away three years ago while in service.</p><p>Based on a complaint by her mother G R Basavarajeshwari, who is also a teacher, Kengeri police have registered a case of unnatural death and further investigation is under way.</p>