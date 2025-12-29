Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

TV actress Nandini dies by suicide in paying guest accommodation in Bengaluru

Preliminary inquiries revealed that Nandini was under stress as her family was reportedly unhappy with her decision to pursue a career in acting and had been urging her to take up a teaching job.
Last Updated : 29 December 2025, 17:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 December 2025, 17:06 IST
Bengaluru newsSuicide

Follow us on :

Follow Us