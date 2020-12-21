AstraZeneca Pharma gets DCGI nod to market asthma drug

AstraZeneca gets DCGI nod to market asthma drug

The drug is indicated as an add-on maintenance treatment for severe asthma with an eosinophilic phenotype in adult patients

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 21 2020, 11:12 ist
  • updated: Dec 21 2020, 11:12 ist
Shares of AstraZeneca Pharma India were 1.22 per cent higher at Rs 4,936.05 apiece on BSE Monday. Credit: AFP

Drug firm AstraZeneca Pharma on Monday said it has received marketing authorisation from Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for Benralizumab solution, indicated as an add-on maintenance treatment for severe asthma.

AstraZeneca Pharma India has received import and market permission in Form CT-20 (marketing authorisation) from the Drugs Controller General of India for Benralizumab 30mg/ml solution for injection (Fasenra), the drug firm said in a regulatory filing. 

Benralizumab (Fasenra) is indicated as an add-on maintenance treatment for severe asthma with an eosinophilic phenotype in adult patients.

AstraZeneca Pharma said the receipt of this permission paves way for the launch of Benralizumab (Fasenra) in India, subject to the receipt of related statutory approvals and licenses.

Shares of AstraZeneca Pharma India were 1.22 per cent higher at Rs 4,936.05 apiece on BSE.

