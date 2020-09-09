AstraZeneca shares tank 13.4% as vaccine trial paused

AstraZeneca Pharma shares tank 13.4% as Covid-19 vaccine trial paused

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 09 2020, 12:18 ist
  • updated: Sep 09 2020, 12:24 ist
AstraZeneca shares plunges by 13.4%. Credit: Reuters Photo

Shares of AstraZeneca Pharma on Wednesday plunged over 13 per cent after its Covid-19 vaccine study was paused following a participant’s unexplained illness.

The stock tumbled by 13.40 per cent to Rs 3,650 on the BSE.

Read | AstraZeneca pauses Covid-19 vaccine trial for safety review

On the NSE, it tanked 12.31 per cent to Rs 3,710.

As per reports, late-stage studies of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine candidate are on temporary hold while the company investigates whether a recipient's "potentially unexplained" illness is a side effect of the shot.

In a statement issued on Tuesday evening, the company said its "standard review process triggered a pause to vaccination to allow review of safety data".

AstraZeneca didn't reveal any information about the possible side effect except to call it "a potentially unexplained illness".

The health news site Stat first reported the pause in testing, saying the possible side effect occurred in the United Kingdom. An AstraZeneca spokesperson confirmed the pause in vaccinations covers studies in the US and other countries.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

AstraZeneca
shares
Covid vaccine
market
BSE
NSE

What's Brewing

Silence is a sweet sound for the underdogs at US Open

Silence is a sweet sound for the underdogs at US Open

The Lead: Wedding photography amid Covid-19 pandemic

The Lead: Wedding photography amid Covid-19 pandemic

What we know about death of George Floyd in Minneapolis

What we know about death of George Floyd in Minneapolis

What month is it? Covid-19 scrambles travel calendar

What month is it? Covid-19 scrambles travel calendar

London’s bridges really are falling down

London’s bridges really are falling down

A new theory asks: Could a mask be a crude ‘vaccine’?

A new theory asks: Could a mask be a crude ‘vaccine’?

 