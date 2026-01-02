Congress leadership urged to induct 50% new faces in Karnataka Cabinet

<p>Hubballi: Government Chief Whip for Legislative Council Saleem Ahmed said on Thursday that the Cabinet reshuffle will likely take place after Sankranti and that the high command has been urged to replace 50% of ministers with fresh faces.</p>.<p>“In the backdrop of the upcoming taluk and zilla panchayat elections and to help the party retain power in the 2028 Assembly polls, the party leadership should accord priority to new faces and induct at least 50% of fresh faces in the Cabinet. The reshuffle is likely to take place after Sankranti,” the Congress MLC told reporters here.</p>.<p>Replying to a query, Saleem Ahmed said, “No minority leader from Kittur Karnataka region has become a minister for the past two decades. There is a demand for the same. I am expecting a ministerial berth this time. It is left to the decision of CM Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar,” <br>he said.</p>.<p>On the ongoing power tussle in the ruling Congress, he said: “AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge has asked us not to cross the ‘Lakshman Rekha’.”</p>.<p>The MLC said that the Congress party will launch nationwide protests on January 5, opposing the Union government’s decision to replace Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) with Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act (VB G RAM G).</p>.PM Modi lauds Karnataka BJP MLA's 702-km bicycle ride from Bengaluru to Kanniyakumari.<p>Saleem Ahmed dismissed the allegations of minority appeasement in giving houses to those evicted from Kogilu Layout in Bengaluru.</p>