Atlassian to double its Indian headcount by 2024

Australian software firm Atlassian Corporation, which plans to increase its headcount in India to 3,000 by March 2024 from 1400 currently, is betting big on hiring in significant numbers from colleges and educational institutions with which it has partnered.

The company, which has one of its R&D centres here in Bengaluru, is looking to partner with educational institutions for possible collaborations to equip young graduates with requisite skills. "We are talking to them and seeing where we can participate in the research projects and working very closely with them on their curriculum and identifying skill gaps," said Atlassian India's Site Lead Dinesh Ajmera while speaking to DH on the sidelines of a press conference.

While admitting that it was not "very easy" to bring in a change in curriculum, Ajmera added that the heads of the educational institutions showed interest in thesis opportunities where college students could get to research with their company in an applied manner.

Under the company's 'Grad Recruitment Program', it is also hiring heavily from its partner colleges via training and placement cells and by conducting various hackathons and extending full-time opportunities to deserving candidates.

The maker of team collaboration applications like Trello, Confluence and Jira is bullish about its Team Anywhere initiative — which gives its employees a flexible work policy - to bring in talent in roles across engineering, product and design at fresher to senior levels from all across the country. Currently, about 51 per cent of its Indian employees live more than two hours away from the company's office, stated a presentation during the press conference.

"Since opening locally in 2018, India has become home to our fastest-growing R&D site globally, and our doors are now open to talent across all of India," said Mike Cannon-Brookes, co-founder and co-chief executive officer of Atlassian.

The company also wishes to increase its global headcount to 25,000 from 8,000 by FY26.