Miller Museum of Anamorphic Art opens in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: The Miller Museum of Anamorphic Art, the one of a kind in the world, was inaugurated on Carlston Road in Cooke Town on Sunday. </p>.<p>Cheryl Anita Miller, the museum's founder and director, said: "Anamorphic art is all about shifting perspectives. Artworks that appear distorted from one angle reveal their beauty when viewed from another. My mother Shereen Miller had introduced this concept in her own unique way. In her world, sight, sound, scent, touch and taste come alive." </p>.<p>The museum aims to spread creativity through anamorphic art, which is a unique blend of mathematics, science and artistic expression. The collection includes anamorphic paintings, surreal sculptures, stone works and digital art, she added. </p><p>Chiranjiv Singh, retired IAS officer; Darshan Kumar VY, Deputy Curator at the National Gallery of Modern Art; and Prof RH Kulkarni, art historian from Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, were in attendance. </p>