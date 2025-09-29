Bengaluru: New BMTC bus services from today

<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) will introduce the following bus services on Monday: </p>.<p><strong>356-S:</strong> Anekal to Shivajinagar via Chandapura, Electronics City, Bommanahalli, Checkpost, Rajendra Nagar (Passport Office) and Austin Town. There will be four daily trips. </p>.Car driver held for stealing gold from customer's house in Bengaluru.<p><span class="bold"><strong>356-S:</strong> </span>Chandapura to Shivajinagar via Electronics City, Bommanahalli, Checkpost, Rajendra Nagar (Passport Office) and Austin Town. There will be four daily trips. </p>