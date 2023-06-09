Baby products retailer Mothercare CEO steps down

Baby products retailer Mothercare Plc said on Friday Chief Executive Officer Daniel Le Vesconte has stepped down, effective immediately.
Chairman Clive Whiley and Chief Financial Officer Andrew Cook will lead the operating board until the process to find a CEO replacement is completed, the company said in a statement.
