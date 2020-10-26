Bajaj Auto launches upgraded version of CT100 motorcycle

Bajaj Auto on Monday launched an upgraded version of its entry-level 100-cc motorcycle CT100 priced at Rs 46, 432 (ex-showroom Delhi).

Bajaj Auto has launched a more 'Kadak' version of its CT100 motorcycle this festive season with its proven DTSi engine and with the addition of eight new kadak features, the company said in a release.

"The brand CT has always delivered on its Kadak proposition. Our CT range has sold over 68 lakh motorcycles since inception. The upgraded features in the new CT100 KS will definitely attract customers aiming to choose a motorcycle that is feature-rich and fuel," said Narayan Sundararaman, Head of Marketing, Bajaj Auto Ltd.