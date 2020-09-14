Beovu matched rival Eylea in visual acuity in eye disease, says Novartis

'Beovu matched Eylea in visual acuity in eye disease'

  • Sep 14 2020, 13:01 ist
  • updated: Sep 14 2020, 13:01 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Novartis on Monday said its eye drug Beovu matched rival Eylea from Regeneron in visual acuity at one year in patients with diabetic macular edema (DME), as the Swiss drugmaker seeks to regain momentum with the drug after early safety stumbles.

"This data confirms our strong belief in Beovu as a potential therapy for DME patients," said Dirk Sauer, who leads Novartis Pharma Ophthalmology's drug development.

Novartis earlier this year launched an external review into the safety of Beovu after the American Society of Retinal Specialists (ASRS) raised concerns about rare cases of sight-threatening inflammatory eye condition in patients with another eye disease, age-related macular degeneration. 

