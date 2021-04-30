BharatPe, Grofers, Dunzo are the next Indian unicorns: Report

A quarterly report on India’s 'soonicorns' landscape — the next billion-dollar start-ups — released by Praxis Global Alliance has listed 35 start-ups that have the potential to achieve a $1 billion-plus valuation in the near future.

According to a report by Business Standard, the list includes Eruditus, Grofers, BharatPe, Mobile Premier League (MPL), Practo, cure.fit, and Dunzo, among others.

“The prosperous and vibrant start-up ecosystem is working to boost the investment environment in India, both from domestic and global investors,” the report added, quoting Praxis.

Praxis did the quarterly analysis of start-ups across various sectors, including fintech, foodtech, healthtech and edtech, that are valued at $200 million or above between 2018 and 2021. Experts reportedly said the pandemic may have had a hand in accelerating the pace of start-ups joining the unicorn club.

According to venture capital investors and experts, the report stated, India is expected to have 150 unicorns by 2025.

Praxis Global is a next-gen management consulting and business research services firm delivering practical solutions to business problems by combining domain practitioner expertise, AI-led research approaches, and digital technologies.

(With PTI inputs)