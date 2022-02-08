Bharti Airtel posts 12.6% rise in quarterly revenue

Bharti Airtel posts 12.6% rise in quarterly revenue

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 08 2022, 16:17 ist
  • updated: Feb 08 2022, 16:22 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters file photo

Indian telecom operator Bharti Airtel Ltd reported on Tuesday a 12.6% rise in third-quarter revenue, helped by recent tariff hikes and subscriber additions.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter ended Dec. 31 climbed to Rs 29,867 crore ($4 billion) from Rs 26,518 crore a year ago.

Bharti Airtel
business
quarterly earnings

