Bharti Airtel quarterly revenue jumps 22.3%

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 17 2022, 16:13 ist
  • updated: May 17 2022, 16:13 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

Telecom major Bharti Airtel Ltd on Tuesday reported a 22.3 per cent jump in fourth-quarter revenue, boosted by a recent tariff hike.

The company reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 31,500 crore ($4.06 billion) for the quarter ended March 31, compared with Rs 25,747 crore in the same period last year, according to a regulatory filing.

