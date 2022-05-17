Bharti Airtel quarterly revenue jumps 22.3%

Telecom major Bharti Airtel Ltd on Tuesday reported a 22.3 per cent jump in fourth-quarter revenue, boosted by a recent tariff hike.
The company reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 31,500 crore ($4.06 billion) for the quarter ended March 31, compared with Rs 25,747 crore in the same period last year, according to a regulatory filing.
