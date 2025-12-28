Menu
Students' quota protest in J&K: Mehbooba, Ruhullah among leaders under house arrest

Officials said Mehbooba Mufti, her daughter Iltija Mufti, Srinagar MP Ruhullah Mehdi, PDP leader Waheed Para, and former Srinagar mayor Junaid Mattoo have been placed under house arrest.
Last Updated : 28 December 2025, 09:09 IST
