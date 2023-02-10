BHEL Q3 net profit rises 57 pc to Rs 42 crore

BHEL's total income rose to Rs 5,353.94 crore in the October-December quarter

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 10 2023, 22:46 ist
  • updated: Feb 10 2023, 22:46 ist
The BHEL logo. Credit: DH Photo

State-owned engineering firm BHEL on Friday posted a 56.5 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 42.28 crore in the December quarter mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The consolidated net profit of the firm was Rs 27.02 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Also Read | LIC's net income jumps manifold to Rs 6,334.2 crore in Q3

Total income rose to Rs 5,353.94 crore in the October-December quarter from Rs 5,219.89 crore in the same period a year ago.

