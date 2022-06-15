Bitcoin tumbles to new 18-month low

Bitcoin tumbles to new 18-month low

The world's largest cryptocurrency fell as much as 6.3% to $20,715.69, its lowest since December 2020

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Jun 15 2022, 15:30 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2022, 15:42 ist

Bitcoin fell on Wednesday to a new 18-month low, dragging down smaller tokens with it, as the recent tumble in crypto markets showed no sign of letting up.

The world's largest cryptocurrency fell as much as 6.3 per cent to $20,715.69, its lowest since December 2020.

Bitcoin has lost around 28 per cent since Friday and more than half of its value this year. Since its record high of $69,000 in November, it has slumped around 70 per cent.

The token has tumbled after US crypto lender Celsius this week froze withdrawals and transfers between accounts, stoking fears of wider fall-out in digital asset market.

Expectations of sharper US Federal Reserve interest rate hikes to combat soaring inflation in the world's biggest economy have also heaped pressure on risky assets from cryptocurrencies to stocks.

Smaller cryptocurrencies, which tend to move in tandem with bitcoin, also fell. Ether, the second-largest token, fell as much as 9.4 per cent to $1,090.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Bitcoin
Cryptocurrencies

What's Brewing

End of an era as Internet Explorer is finally retiring

End of an era as Internet Explorer is finally retiring

DH Radio | Last-mile delivery: EVs the way forward

DH Radio | Last-mile delivery: EVs the way forward

BTS going on 'hiatus' as band members pursue solo work

BTS going on 'hiatus' as band members pursue solo work

DH Toon | BJP to bank on jobs ahead of 2024 elections?

DH Toon | BJP to bank on jobs ahead of 2024 elections?

Waste to energy! Refreshing coffee with civet poo

Waste to energy! Refreshing coffee with civet poo

Ticketless birds board a bus, conductor pays the price

Ticketless birds board a bus, conductor pays the price

Assam forests now largest home for rarest pygmy hogs

Assam forests now largest home for rarest pygmy hogs

 