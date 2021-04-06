BP expects to hit $35 billion net debt target in Q1

BP expects to hit $35 billion net debt target in first quarter

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 06 2021, 12:39 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2021, 12:44 ist
Credit: Reuters file photo.

BP expects to reach its $35 billion net debt target in the first quarter of 2021, the energy group said on Tuesday, following earlier-than-expected proceeds from disposals and a "very strong" quarter.

BP said it expects sale proceeds in 2021 to be at the top end of its existing $4 billion to $6 billion range.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

British Petroleum
Debt

What's Brewing

In Pics | TN, Puducherry, Assam, WB, Kerala go to polls

In Pics | TN, Puducherry, Assam, WB, Kerala go to polls

Curry shows solidarity with Asians with Bruce Lee shoes

Curry shows solidarity with Asians with Bruce Lee shoes

When will next gen of tennis overtake the Big Three?

When will next gen of tennis overtake the Big Three?

When patients choose to end their lives

When patients choose to end their lives

Climate change shrinks marine life richness at equator

Climate change shrinks marine life richness at equator

DH Toon | Election fever beating Covid fear in Assam?

DH Toon | Election fever beating Covid fear in Assam?

This is the most intimate portrait yet of a black hole

This is the most intimate portrait yet of a black hole

China tries to deal with Xinjiang row with…a musical?

China tries to deal with Xinjiang row with…a musical?

Explained | What are the Iran nuclear talks

Explained | What are the Iran nuclear talks

March third warmest in 121 years: IMD

March third warmest in 121 years: IMD

 