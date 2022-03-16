BSE reaches 10 crore registered investor accounts mark

Stock exchange major BSE has reached the landmark of having 10 crore registered investor accounts on Wednesday.
The rise in the number of accounts has been attributed to new investors who have recently joined Indian capital markets.
"BSE has reached a landmark of 10 crore registered investor accounts today, on March 16, 2022. BSE has always focused on acting as a catalyst for nation building and capital formation for the country during its 147 years history," MD & CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan said.
"The large number of investors who have recently joined Indian capital markets show their confidence in Indian government, its regulatory agencies and future growth of Indian economy which will help India achieve its goal of creating a $5 trillion and beyond."
Established in 1875, BSE, formerly known as Bombay Stock Exchange, is Asia's first stock exchange. In 2017, it became the 1st listed stock exchange of India.
