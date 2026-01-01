Menu
Italy says US has sharply cut proposed pasta tariffs after a review

After a review, the US Department of Commerce cut the tariff for La Molisana to 2.26 per cent, while Garofalo's rate was set ‌at ‌13.98 per cent, the Italian foreign ministry said in a statement.
Published 01 January 2026, 15:13 IST
