Burger King India looks to raise Rs 4 bln in IPO

  • Nov 04 2019, 15:20pm ist
Burger King. (Reuters Photo)

The Indian arm of fast-food chain Burger King has filed for an initial public offering (IPO) to raise up to 4 billion rupees ($56.58 million) via the issue of new shares, according to a draft prospectus seen by Reuters.

Private equity firm Everstone Capital, which operates Burger King India, is considering a private placement of shares worth 1.5 billion rupees ahead of the IPO, according to the draft red herring prospectus https://bit.ly/34o0JAw.

Kotak Mahindra Capital, CLSA India, Edelweiss Financial Services and JM Financial are lead managers of the IPO.

($1 = 70.7000 Indian rupees)

