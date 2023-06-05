Byju's to list unit Aakash Education by mid-2024

Byju's to list unit Aakash Education by mid-2024

This is a developing story

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 05 2023, 14:42 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2023, 14:42 ist
Representative image. Credit: IANS Photo

Indian edtech company Byju's on Monday said it will take its educational institute Aakash Education Services public through an initial public offering (IPO) by mid-2024.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Byju's
Byjus

Related videos

What's Brewing

Women suffer more due to climate emergencies

Women suffer more due to climate emergencies

Masks off, Japanese get trained in 'Hollywood' smiles

Masks off, Japanese get trained in 'Hollywood' smiles

DH Toon | Odisha train tragedy: Who is accountable?

DH Toon | Odisha train tragedy: Who is accountable?

Experts flag risks as fortified rice supply expands

Experts flag risks as fortified rice supply expands

Odisha tragedy: Love poems found scattered on tracks

Odisha tragedy: Love poems found scattered on tracks

People form human chain along Yamuna against pollution

People form human chain along Yamuna against pollution

Disha Patani raises awareness on elephants

Disha Patani raises awareness on elephants

 