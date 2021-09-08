ByteDance in talks to borrow up to $5 billion: Report

ByteDance in talks to borrow up to $5 billion: Report

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Sep 08 2021, 14:43 ist
  • updated: Sep 08 2021, 14:43 ist
ByteDance. Credit: Reuters Photo

ByteDance, the Chinese owner of short-video platform TikTok, is in talks with banks to borrow up to $5 billion to refinance debt and pay for overseas expansion, The Information reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The company and the banks have discussed raising between $4 billion to $5 billion, but the exact size of the loan has not been finalised yet as the debt financing talks are still ongoing, the report said.

ByteDance did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. 

ByteDance
TikTok
China

