Campus Activewear shares debut with over 23% premium

The initial public offer of Campus Activewear was subscribed 51.75 times last month

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 09 2022, 12:29 ist
  • updated: May 09 2022, 12:29 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Shares of athleisure footwear company Campus Activewear Ltd made a healthy market debut on Monday, jumping over 23 per cent, against the issue price of Rs 292.

The stock listed at Rs 355, registering a premium of 21.57 per cent, against the issue price on the BSE. It further zoomed 26 per cent to Rs 368.

At the NSE, it made its debut at Rs 360, a jump of 23.28 per cent over its issue price.

The initial public offer of Campus Activewear was subscribed 51.75 times last month.

Price range for the IPO was at Rs 278-292 per share.

Campus Activewear introduced the brand 'Campus' in 2005 and offers a diverse product portfolio for the entire family.

Meanwhile, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 649.77 points or 1.18 per cent lower at 54,185.81, while the NSE Nifty also tumbled 185.25 points or 1.13 per cent to 16,226.00.

