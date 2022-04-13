CBI books textile major S Kumars in Rs 1,245 crore loan fraud case

The CBI has booked textiles major S Kumars Nationwide Limited (SKNL) and 14 others including its promoters and directors for an alleged bank fraud worth Rs 1,245 crore, officials said Wednesday.
Following registration of the FIR, the central agency on Wednesday searched 13 locations in Maharashtra, Gujarat and West Bengal linked to the accused and recovered "incriminating documents", CBI Spokesperson RC Joshi said.
He said the company was engaged in the business of manufacturing high-value fine cotton fabrics and home textiles.
The company had availed credit from a consortium of banks led by IDBI bank.
Joshi said promoters/directors of the company were booked for allegedly "misusing/diverting the bank funds during the period 2012 to 2018" which resulted in loss of about Rs 1,245.15 crore to the banks.
"The complaint was filed by the IDBI Bank Ltd. and also on behalf of four other member banks of the consortium, namely, Central Bank of India, The Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd., Punjab National Bank and Indian Bank," he said.
Check out latest DH videos here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
How to prove genocide, the gravest of war crimes?
From bonded labourers to owners of a brick kiln
Tattoos embellish scars, heal wounds in Brazil
Srinagar airport sees record 102 flights on April 11
'Bridgerton' S2 is Netflix's 3rd most popular season
5 places in Karnataka to visit on the Easter weekend
Uprooted by war, savvy young Ukrainians conjure up cafe
Ayan, Karan's toasts add to buzz on Ranbir-Alia wedding
Will 'Beast' soar despite 'KGF 2' wave?