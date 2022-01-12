Centre doesn't wish to take over Vodafone Idea's operations: CEO

Vodafone Idea CEO Ravinder Takkar on Wednesday said that the central government has made it clear that it doesn't wish to take over operations of the company.

"We do not expect any change in the government's position and existing promoters are committed to managing and running the company," the CEO said during a press conference. He also said that the Indian government has shown no interest in appointing a board member at the company.

The CEO added that he expects the entire process to conclude in coming months.

Shares of Vodafone Idea (VIL) on Tuesday tumbled nearly 21 per cent after the debt-ridden firm announced converting about Rs 16,000 crore interest dues liability payable to the government into equity.

Telecom major Vodafone Idea on Tuesday said that the government is expected to hold 35.8 per cent of its shares and become the largest shareholder after the company’s Board on Monday approved the conversion of interest liabilities into equity.

More to follow...

Watch the latest DH Videos here: