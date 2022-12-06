Centre mulls holding social media companies accountable for 'tailored content' algorithms: Report

The Centre is mulling a proposal to hold social media firms 'accountable' for the algorithms used to 'tailor content' to users.

"The idea is to prevent misuse of Indian citizens' data. Even if the data is stored in India, it can be misused by highly advanced algorithms. That must be prevented,” a government official told The Economic Times.

According to the report, the draft law is expected to have provisions governing use of quantum computing, artificial intelligence and the metaverse for such algorithms.

DH could not independently verify the report.

The proposal is expected to be included under the Digital India Act, the report said. The DIA will replace the IT Act 2000.

The act is also expected to put rules in place to regulate how Big Tech and data firms process users information so that no individual can be identified from an anonymous data set.

Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar had said last month that a lot of work went into the proposed DIA and the draft legislative framework to support 'India's techade' is expected by early 2023.

The government last month released the draft Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2022 where it proposed a penalty of up to Rs 500 crore for violating its provisions, including breach of personal data. The proposed legislation stipulates consent before collecting personal data and provides for stiff penalties on persons and companies that fail to prevent data breaches, including accidental disclosures, sharing, altering or destroying personal data. Companies can store data for only specified periods.

However, experts raised apprehensions over blanket exemptions given to the government under the new rules. The Centre said that the government will not violate the privacy of citizens under the law.