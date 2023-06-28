Centre defers implementation of higher TCS rates

Centre pushes back plan to collect 20% tax on overseas spending beyond a certain cap

The move to tax overseas spending above the threshold will now be applicable from October 1, 2023

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Jun 28 2023, 21:39 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2023, 21:43 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

India has pushed back plans to collect a 20 per cent tax on annual overseas spending of more than Rs 7,00,000 by three months to provide banks with more time to prepare their systems, according to a government statement late on Wednesday.

The move to tax overseas spending above the threshold will now be applicable from October 1, 2023. Earlier it was to be implemented on July 1.

Also Read | All about proposed changes to angel tax rules

In May, the government had said it would only impose 20 per cent tax on overseas spending of above Rs 7,00,000 through international debit and credit cards in a financial year.

"To give adequate time to banks and card networks to put in place requisite IT based solutions, the government has decided to postpone the implementation of its...notification," the government statement said.

Annual overseas spending of below Rs 7,00,000 will not be subject to taxes.

A tax collected by the government can be claimed back at the time of filing of tax returns.

($1 = Rs 82.0020)

