Challenge for India is to sustain 8-9% growth for three decades: Niti Aayog CEO

India has done extremely well on the vaccination front and the challenge for the country is to grow 8-9 per cent over the next three decades, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Tuesday.
Addressing an event organised by Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI), Kant further said that rise in per capita income of India is critical for removing poverty in the country.
"We bounced back post-Covid-19, and have done extremely well on vaccination, next year as well we will grow. "The challenge (for India) is to sustain high growth of 8-9 per cent over the next three decades," he said.
According to Kant, the government's role should be in public policy and the policy should create wealth through the private sector.
"The government should be in education, health and nutrition," he said.
According to Kant, it is important for Indian manufacturers to penetrate global markets and value chains.
He said without technological leapfrogging, it will be difficult for India to grow at high rates.
The NITI Aayog CEO said India is climatically-blessed and it is an opportunity to use renewable energy.
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
The women taking over India's electric vehicle drive
DH Radio | Weekend cycling: Pedaling out of Bengaluru
Court sealed 'wazukhana' at Gyanvapi Mosque after ‘Shivling’ was discovered: Lawyer Vishnu Jain
Seafood restaurants now serving climate change
Women tourists and toilets
DH Toon | Inflation: Is anybody there at Finance dept?
This govt school gives pvt-like facilities, minus fees
Russia to revive Soviet-era Moskvich after Renault exit
Dirty liberal pipe-dream: 3 myths about electric cars