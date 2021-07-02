China's Didi to be added to S&P Dow Jones' indexes on July 12

Didi Global Inc will be added to S&P Dow Jones' global equity indexes on July 12 following the US stock market debut of the Chinese ride-hailing company this week, the index publisher said.
Didi shares will be added before the start of trade on July 12 "to eligible indices after qualifying for Fast Track IPO Entry as per methodology rules," S&P Dow Jones Indices said in an emailed statement, without elaborating.
Index publisher FTSE Russell said earlier this week that Didi will be added to its global equity indexes on July 8.
Didi shares jumped nearly 16 per cent on Thursday, a day after its debut, the biggest US listing by a Chinese company since 2014.
