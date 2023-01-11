Coal India keen on pursuing projects through MOD mode

Coal India keen on pursuing projects through MOD mode

Having total rated capacity of around 169 MT, 11 of the 15 projects are opencast and the remaining four are underground mines

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jan 11 2023, 20:14 ist
  • updated: Jan 11 2023, 20:14 ist
While the capacity of opencast projects is 165 MT, underground projects add up to the rest. Credit: PTI File Photo

State-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) has issued the letter of acceptance for nine coal mining projects, having a production capacity of around 127 million tonnes, to be operationalised through engagement of mine developers and operators.
   
Another six mining projects are at different stages of implementation.

The state-owned coal miner is tracking a "total of 15 greenfield projects for implementation through MDOs (mining developers-cum-operators) with an investment component to the tune of around Rs 20,600 crore largely pertaining to land acquisition, rehabilitation and resettlement issues, and in some cases on railway sidings," the Ministry of Coal  said in a statement.
     
Having total rated capacity of around 169 MT, 11 of the 15 projects are opencast and the remaining four are underground mines.
     
While the capacity of opencast projects is 165 MT, underground projects add up to the rest.

To ramp up domestic coal production and reduce import dependency to the extent possible, the Ministry of Coal has said it intends to engage reputed Mining Developers cum Operators (MDOs) in coal mines through open global tenders.

The MDOs would excavate and deliver coal to coal companies in accordance with the approved mining plan. MDOs would bring to the table mutually beneficial technology infusion, economically viable operations and increased production. Since contracts offered to them are on a long-term basis, allied infrastructure at mine projects also would be developed by these private players. They shall facilitate R&R issues, land acquisition, green clearances and coordination with State and Central Pollution Boards.

The contract period of engagement is for 25 years or life of mine whichever is less, the Ministry said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Coal India
Coal
Business News
Ministry of Coal

What's Brewing

When Indian divas aced their looks at Golden Globe

When Indian divas aced their looks at Golden Globe

FIH Men's World Cup facts and trivia

FIH Men's World Cup facts and trivia

Why do our dogs and cats bring us dead animals?

Why do our dogs and cats bring us dead animals?

In Pics: RRR bags first Golden Globe with 'Naatu Naatu'

In Pics: RRR bags first Golden Globe with 'Naatu Naatu'

Yearly floods turn Assam's rural women into refugees

Yearly floods turn Assam's rural women into refugees

 