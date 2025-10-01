Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Potholes drive up back and neck problems, doctors say

Dr Ravikumar T V, consultant-orthopedics at a hospital in M S Ramaiah Nagar, noted wrist pain among two-wheeler riders is also rising due to sudden braking.
Last Updated : 30 September 2025, 21:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 September 2025, 21:47 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newspotholesMetrolife

Follow us on :

Follow Us