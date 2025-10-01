Potholes drive up back and neck problems, doctors say

<p>Potholes and broken roads are landing commuters at the hospital, doctors say.</p>.<p>Lower back pain among IT professionals has surged, says Dr Amit Agarwal, chief orthopaedic surgeon in Indiranagar. “In 3-4 months, cases have almost tripled — over 150 a month compared to 50-75 earlier. Many return repeatedly as their daily commute worsens the problem,” he added.</p>.<p>Dr Ravikumar T V, consultant-orthopedics at a hospital in M S Ramaiah Nagar, noted wrist pain among two-wheeler riders is also rising due to sudden braking. </p>.13,000 potholes filled in Bengaluru so far, says D K Shivakumar; plans Rs 1,100 cr road upgrade.<p>Dr Hariprakash Chakravarthy, neurosurgeon in Yeshwanthpur, said pothole-related injuries spike every rainy season. “Since May, severe head injuries have doubled or tripled.”</p>.<p>In addition to wrist pain, other musculoskeletal complaints have also doubled recently, and many patients are drained even before reaching work, observed Dr Chandil Gunashekar, general physician in Whitefield.</p>.<p>Dr Satish Rudrappa, group director of the department of neurosciences at a Whitefield hospital, recalled an elderly woman fracturing her thoracic spine after her car went over a waterlogged pothole. He added: “I had to operate because bone healing doesn’t happen at that age.”</p>.<p><strong>Demographics</strong></p>.<p>City doctors report rising complaints among patients aged 25-45. Those in their 30s and 40s, commuting 2-3 hours daily along stretches like the Outer Ring Road and Mahadevapura, increasingly complain of stiffness, muscle spasms, and even “a jerking sensation” while riding. “Some also describe radiating pain from the back to the legs or from the neck downward, triggered by sudden jolts,” said Dr Gunashekar.</p>.<p>Most of the patients Dr Agarwal sees live in the IT corridor around Marathahalli, Gunjur, Panathur, and Balagere. He said: “A 10-minute, three-kilometre commute can take over an hour on these roads, and that prolonged strain shows on the spine.”</p>.<p>Many IT professionals between ages 35 and 45 come with severe neck spasms, shoulder pain, and pain between the shoulder blades. Navigating potholes daily worsens pre-existing conditions. “Patients with mild chronic back pain are now developing shooting root pains,” Dr Rudrappa said, adding that the bulk of his cases come from IT corridors such as Whitefield, Varthur and Sarjapur.</p>.<p><strong>Preventive measures</strong></p>.<p>*Regular exercise and back-strengthening routines</p>.<p>*Maintain proper posture at work</p>.<p>*Sit upright while driving</p>.<p>*Keep the steering wheel at arm’s length and eye level</p>.<p>*Stretch 15-20 minutes twice daily</p>