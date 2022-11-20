'Copycat founders' mimicking Elon Musk in sacking employees: Ashneer Grover

Former BharatPe Founder Ashneer Grover has joined the heated Elon Musk-Twitter takeover drama, saying "copycat founders" are now copying his ways to lay off employees.

Musk has fired almost half of Twitter employees, apart from sacking thousands of contractual workers.

More than 1,200 employees have resigned on their own owing to the fear of working in an "extremely hardcore" work environment, bringing the once 7,800-strong Twitter workforce to less than 3,000 workers as of now.

"First @elonmusk took over company, fired incompetent management and then did layoffs in a bloated organisation," Grover said in a tweet.

"Most copy cat Founders are skipping the first hard part (of firing themselves or getting bought over) and conveniently copying layoffs. What works in M&A just does not otherwise," Grover added.