'Copycats' mimicking Musk in sacking employees: Ashneer

'Copycat founders' mimicking Elon Musk in sacking employees: Ashneer Grover

Musk has fired almost half of Twitter employees, apart from sacking thousands of contractual workers

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Nov 20 2022, 08:27 ist
  • updated: Nov 20 2022, 08:32 ist
Ashneer Grover. Credit: IANS File Photo

Former BharatPe Founder Ashneer Grover has joined the heated Elon Musk-Twitter takeover drama, saying "copycat founders" are now copying his ways to lay off employees.

Musk has fired almost half of Twitter employees, apart from sacking thousands of contractual workers.

More than 1,200 employees have resigned on their own owing to the fear of working in an "extremely hardcore" work environment, bringing the once 7,800-strong Twitter workforce to less than 3,000 workers as of now.

"First @elonmusk took over company, fired incompetent management and then did layoffs in a bloated organisation," Grover said in a tweet.

"Most copy cat Founders are skipping the first hard part (of firing themselves or getting bought over) and conveniently copying layoffs. What works in M&A just does not otherwise," Grover added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Ashneer Grover
Twitter
Elon Musk
layoff
Jobs

What's Brewing

Rash plans for port threaten sea turtle nesting grounds

Rash plans for port threaten sea turtle nesting grounds

'Dexter' to 'Drishyam': Can films inspire murders?

'Dexter' to 'Drishyam': Can films inspire murders?

Boxed in the man box

Boxed in the man box

Pop goes the comic!

Pop goes the comic!

Canines, felines have whale of a time at pet carnival

Canines, felines have whale of a time at pet carnival

Bengaluru’s building designs get a timely tweak

Bengaluru’s building designs get a timely tweak

 