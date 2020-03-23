Coronavirus: Hero Group arm Rockman Industries suspends all operations at seven plants

Rockman Industries suspends all operations at 7 plants

PTI
Rockman Industries, the auto components arm of the Hero Group, on Monday said it has suspended all operations at its seven manufacturing facilities till March-end due to coronavirus outbreak.

"As a responsible corporate, the company has decided to suspend operations after the government's directive for prevention against COVID-19," Rockman Industries said in a statement.

The company, which has plants at Ludhiana, Haridwar, Bawal, Chennai, Tirupati and Halol, said all employees, whether contractual or permanent, will be retained. 

Rockman Industries employs around 7,200 people across its plants.

