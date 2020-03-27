Coronavirus: India's largest lender slashes lending and deposit rates

COVID-19: SBI slashes lending and deposit rate

Reuters
Reuters, Mumbai,
  • Mar 27 2020, 20:08 ist
  • updated: Mar 27 2020, 20:08 ist
SBI reduced its lending rates by 75 basis points, passing on the entire repo rate cut of by the RBI. (Credit: Reuters Photo)

India's largest lender, State Bank of India, on Friday reduced its lending and deposit rates after the Reserve Bank of India significantly reduced the repo rate earlier in the day to deal with the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

SBI reduced its lending rates by 75 basis points, passing on the entire repo rate cut of by the RBI.

Consequently, the lender has also reduced interest rates on retail and bulk deposits by between 20 to 100 basis points across various tenors. 

Coronavirus
COVID-19
SBI
RBI
