Costly puff: Cigarette prices surge during lockdown

In what could be a piece of bad news for smokers, the prices of cigarettes across the country have more than doubled in the past two weeks of lockdown.

As cigarette manufacturers across the country have shut down factories amid the threat of coronavirus, distributors and retailers are charging the consumers a hefty price.

While the supply has reduced, the demand for cigarettes — which is usually inelastic in nature — remains the same, which has led to a surge in prices.

For example, domestic brands like Gold Flake Kings (84 mm size), which was earlier priced at Rs 160 for a pack of 10, is now being sold at Rs 300.

The same is the case with other brands like Marlboro and India Kings. The prices of imported cigarettes, many of which used to seep in through the smuggling route, have more than doubled. For instance, Esse Lights is now being sold at Rs 2,700 per carton of 10 packs as against the usual price of Rs 1,300.

“I had to shell out Rs 300 for a pack of 10. This is so inconvenient,” said a consumer who lives near Malleswaram.

On the other hand, retail shopkeepers are blaming distributors and suppliers. “We are getting cigarettes at this cost. What can we do,” asked a shopkeeper who was overcharging customers.

Meanwhile, India’s largest cigarette manufacturer, ITC, has urged customers not to pay higher prices. “We would like to urge consumers not to pay more than the MRP printed on retail packages,” a company spokesperson said.

Doctors and pulmonologists have been advising people to avoid smoking as coronavirus affects breathing capabilities.