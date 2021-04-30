Dalmia Bharat Q4 consolidated profit zooms to Rs 640 cr

Dalmia Bharat Q4 consolidated profit zooms to Rs 640 crore

Its revenue from operations stood at Rs 3,281 crore during the quarter under review

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 30 2021, 12:04 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2021, 12:04 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Cement maker Dalmia Bharat Ltd on Friday reported a sharp uptick in consolidated profit at Rs 640 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021, on account of higher revenue from operations and tax credit.

Dalmia Bharat had reported a profit of Rs 24 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Its revenue from operations stood at Rs 3,281 crore during the quarter under review, up 32.13 per cent, compared to Rs 2,483 crore in the year-ago period, Dalmia Bharat said in a regulatory filing.

During the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021, Dalmia Bharat reported tax credit of Rs 212 crore as against a tax expense of Rs 41 crore in the same period of the previous year.

The Board of Directors has recommended a dividend of Rs 1.33 per equity share for the financial year 2020-21.

Shares of Dalmia Bharat were trading 2.76 per cent lower at Rs 1,494.10 apiece on BSE.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

business
Markets
Dalmia Bharat Ltd

What's Brewing

Have you seen these Rishi Kapoor movies?

Have you seen these Rishi Kapoor movies?

DH Toon | Assembly polls no shot in the arm for voters

DH Toon | Assembly polls no shot in the arm for voters

Why Apple has chips while Ford got caught short

Why Apple has chips while Ford got caught short

Reminder for our leaders

Reminder for our leaders

Old virus haunts Karnataka honey harvesters

Old virus haunts Karnataka honey harvesters

Flight cancelled? Forget instant refund

Flight cancelled? Forget instant refund

Gender policy needs a major shake-up to bridge gap

Gender policy needs a major shake-up to bridge gap

Free beer, savings bonds: US vaccinators get creative

Free beer, savings bonds: US vaccinators get creative

 