<p>Bengaluru: The JD(S), which is in the process of an organisational overhaul, is now contemplating the possibility of replacing chiefs of the party's district units. This comes close on the heels of the JD(S) replacing former minister and party veteran G T Devegowda as the head of the core committee.</p>.<p>Incidentally, Devegowda's successor M Krishna Reddy chaired what was the first meeting of the party's core committee on Wednesday after his appointment. The committee members discussed the possibility of replacing those district unit presidents who were not actively working to strengthen the party.</p>.<p>The core committee deliberated on strategies that the party can adopt to strengthen its base in all districts. Presidents of the party's taluk units are likely to be asked to confer with senior leaders, and devise plans aimed at strengthening the organisation.</p>.<p>"We will make a list of presidents of taluk and district units who have not been active, and have been staying away from party activities. We are also planning for the upcoming elections to local bodies. Bearing all this in mind, it has been decided to replace district unit presidents who are not active," said a source privy to the discussions of the core committee.</p>.<p>Inactive presidents are unlikely to be replaced forthwith, and may be given a warning to begin with, the source added.</p>