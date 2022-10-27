Delhi-bound Akasa Air flight hit by bird

A Delhi-bound Akasa Air flight was hit by a bird during the climb on Thursday, due to which the aircraft suffered a radome damage.
In a statement, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said: "Today, Akasa B-737-8 (Max) aircraft VT-YAF operating flight QP-1333 (Ahmedabad-Delhi) experienced a bird strike during the climb out passing 1900ft. Post landing at Delhi, radome damage was observed. Aircraft declared AOG (Aircraft on ground) at Delhi."
Also Read — Bengaluru-bound Akasa Air flight suffers bird strike, returns to Mumbai
On October 14, a Bengaluru-bound Akasa Air flight was diverted to Mumbai also due to a bird hit.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
22 years of Big B, SRK, Aishwarya-starrer 'Mohabbatein'
'When's baby coming?' Chinese authorities ask newlyweds
Now, equal pay for men, women cricketers in India
In Pics | India's stunning Blue Flag certified beaches
DH Radio | Delayed BBMP polls to bring storm...
Climate pledges 'nowhere near' enough for 1.5C: UN