Dental care startup eyes expansion in rural India

IT-enabled healthcare company My Dental Plan on Monday announced it will add more than 4,000 clinics as part of a retail expansion strategy, expanding its footprint to more than 250 cities by year-end.

“The addition of new clinics & cities to an existing burgeoning network of dental care centres will help MyDentalPlan fill major gaps in the Indian dental industry and provide quality dental care to all,” Harminder Singh Multani, CEO of MyDentalPlan Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. Said.

Founded in 2015, the company offers dental care at uniform rates in urban and rural parts of the country. It has also recently secured a seed funding of $7,00,000 from Safe Planet Medicare LLP.

The company has more than 3,500 empanelled dentists in over 1,000 audited clinics across 150 cities in India.

“Currently, the Indian dental care market is highly unorganized with more than 80% standalone clinics and is serving only 2% of the population. We are committed to expanding to all major Tier 1, 2 & 3 cities in India to standardise oral care and our aim is to serve more than 2,00,000 customers this year,” Multani said.

The company also plans to launch telephonic and video consultation services in a bid to improve accessibility to dental care for all.

It is also chalking out plans to enable treatment cost financing and increase much-needed dental insurance penetration in India.